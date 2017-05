MANCHESTER, U.K. – (WJBF) – British police say 19 people are dead and at least 50 injured as a result of an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack until they know otherwise. Representatives for Ariana Grande confirm she was on her tour bus at the time of the incident and is okay.

Police say 19 are dead and about 50 injured in incident at Ariana Grande concert in England. https://t.co/2SoQXZLMSO pic.twitter.com/mYhvylHAqB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 23, 2017

Video shows people running inside Manchester's Victoria Station after blast reported following Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/oyrooThOrR pic.twitter.com/o5A9Jnr6ER — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Video shows chaotic scene outside Manchester Arena amid reports of explosion, deaths after Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/zEacQKaVwV pic.twitter.com/XoTQ1ufEeC — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Announcer tells exiting concertgoers to remain calm in video after reported explosions during Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/czZWhtmr6A pic.twitter.com/PJ8HocZjuv — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2017

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow…. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017