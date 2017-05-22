Riverside Village suites committed, season package presale to begin Thursday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – All stadium suites at Riverside Village have already been committed to 9 loyal GreenJackets supporters.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned there’s still a waiting list available for anyone interested in box seating.

There’s plenty of club area and regular seating available.

After the groundbreaking on Thurs., May 25th, a virtual venue will go online allowing people to sign-up for tickets.

Season ticket packages start at $475 dollars.

General admission will remain the same at around $7 dollars per ticket.

