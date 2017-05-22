Suspect in deadly I-20 crash was in country illegally

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms that the man indicted for killing an airman in a 4-car crash on I-20 westbound back in March was in the country illegally.

Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, 30, has been indicted on a felony vehicular homicide charge and is facing a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.

I.C.E. has lodged an immigration detainer against Castillo-Reyes, a Mexican national illegally present in the country, following his arrest by Columbia County law enforcement.

I.C.E. is seeking to take Castillo-Reyes into custody as soon as his criminal offenses have concluded.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles was killed in the accident. He was stationed at Fort Gordon, while assigned to the 3rd Intelligence Squadron (3 IS).

The crash happened near mile marker 194 on I-20 westbound. I-20 westbound was shut down for hours from mile marker 194 to 190.