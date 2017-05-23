Man accused of kidnapping teen stepdaughter, arrested for aggravated stalking

By Published: Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter has been arrested in Dekalb County.

38-year-old Leon Lamar Tripp was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with aggravated stalking.

Tripp is the man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter, 16-year-old Latania Carswell.

Carswell was last seen with her stepfather on April 17th, after Tripp told his wife he and the teen were going to Clarks Hill, SC to help a stranded friend.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest details in this case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s