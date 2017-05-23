Man accused of kidnapping teen stepdaughter, arrested for aggravated stalking

Related Coverage Stepfather wanted for kidnapping stepdaughter, mother disagrees

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter has been arrested in Dekalb County.

38-year-old Leon Lamar Tripp was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with aggravated stalking.

Tripp is the man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter, 16-year-old Latania Carswell.

Carswell was last seen with her stepfather on April 17th, after Tripp told his wife he and the teen were going to Clarks Hill, SC to help a stranded friend.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest details in this case.