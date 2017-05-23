Personnel file of Fire EEO Officer shows no disciplinary actions

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders are taking a wait and see attitude when it comes to fired former EEO officer J.G. Long.

As we first told you Long’s termination letter said he had problems dealing with his boss, Compliance Department. Director Kellie Irving.

The letter states Long displayed authority issues, and his reports were inaccurate.

But Newschannel six has obtained Long’s personnel file, and it shows no disciplinary actions against him. we wanted to know if city leaders were troubled by that.

“There’s a first time for everything but at the same time if there is no discrepancy in this area he deserves to continue to work until he has he day before the commission I would like to reserve my comments until that time,” says Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

Long was fired the day after he sent commissioners letter requesting a meeting to discuss a half dozen problems in the Compliance Department, Commissioners are expecting to hear from Long at their meeting next week.