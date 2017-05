President Trump is set to unveil a slightly more on than one trillion dollar budget plan Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

The plan includes slashing net programs for the poor, targeting food stamps and Medicaid.

It also relies on rosy projections about economic growth to balance the budget within 10 years.

The cuts are part of a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The plan protects retirement programs for the elderly and provides billions of dollars more for the military.