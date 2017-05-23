Suspects sought in Huber Clay Road robbery

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men suspected of robbery.

On March 29th, three men were picked up by a local cab driver and his companion at Clearwater Village Apartments.

When they arrived at their destination off Huber Clay Road, the three men refused to pay the fare and struck the driver in the head.

They then stole items from the driver and his companion.

Investigators say the three fled on foot.

The three sketches provided are based on details given by the victims.

If you have any information on this case or the suspects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 if you wish to remain anonymous.