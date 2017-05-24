Augusta University Professor talks about Manchester attack

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local political science professor provides some geopolitical context for this terrorist attack.

Augusta University Political Science Professor Dr. Craig Albert says this type of attack isn’t surprising.

He says this is the reality of the world we live in now.

It’s an all-too familiar story. A suicide bomber, taking 22 innocent lives.

He says the Manchester bombing is just the beginning of attacks likely to follow this summer.

“Here we go again. It’s the initiation of what I come to see as the summer combat term for ISIS or for individuals inspired by ISIS, that are influenced by ISIS.”

Dr. Albert says terror attacks tend to occur in Europe throughout the Summer, but experts aren’t sure why.

But they do believe that as ISIS has been losing momentum in the middle east, they are pushing for more terror attacks in the West

“ISIS is losing territory in Iraq and in Syria,” says Dr. Albert. “So now they’re switching strategies. They’ve been doing this for about eighteen months now.”

He says they’re actually sending foreign fighters home to cause mayhem in Europe and the U.S., rather than face defeat on the battlefield in Iraq and Syria

“ISIS leadership is saying go back home. Go to where you’re from and plan and produce chaos and massive atrocities in your home territory.”

But he says homegrown terrorism is also blame.

“And the other plan is again, because they know they’re losing territory, is that they’re advising in all their online propaganda and their social media tools for people that might sympathize whatsoever with ISIS to plan their own lone-wolf attack in the Western world especially.”

Dr. Albert says there is only so much we can do to combat this type of terrorism without infringing on people’s civil liberties.