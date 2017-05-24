Butler’s Coleman signs track scholarship after helping rebuild program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — When Myron Newton took came to Butler High School as its new athletic director four years ago, he made sure to research the history of Butler athletics. In particular, Newton found it had a rich tradition in track and field.

He knew it would take some serious work to rebuild the program, but Newton received a lot of help from Tyreon Coleman, who played an instrumental role in changing the program’s identity.

“Watching her as a freshman, seeing her come over from the middle schools, I heard a lot about her,” Newton said. “We started to work out and the program started to build. We started getting more kids out, the program starts to flourish and she takes off. She takes off and the program takes off behind her.”

Coleman won state in two events in 2016 and placed in four events in this year’s state meet. Following her most recent state meet, Coleman was contacted by several colleges and decided to sign with the University of Rio Grande in Ohio.

“It’s like, unbelievable,” she smiled.

Rio Grande is receiving a team player and one who helped push the Butler program to new heights.

“[I tried] to kind of motivate my team and get my team to where we want to be — like to state,” she said. “This is the first time that our team went to state.”