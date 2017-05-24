Local law enforcement gearing up for national boat safety week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s National Boat Safety week and local law enforcement wants to make sure you have everything you need to stay safe on the water.

During National Safe Boating Week Federal, State, and local officials are encouraging all boaters to hit the waves responsibly.By doing so boaters will need to go through basic safety procedures such as participating in free boat safety checks.

The Coast Guard estimates that human error accounts for 70 percent of all boating accidents and that life jackets could prevent more than 80 percent of boating fatalities. To avoid those incidents from occurring officials suggest carrying emergency distress and communications equipment, wearing life jackets and attending safe boating courses. During the Memorial weekend state patrol will be on the water to ensure that boaters are following the Georgia Boating laws.

“During holiday weekends people tend to overload their vessels, that’s one of the number one things that we look for. We make sure they don’t have too many people on board and we also make sure everyone has enough life jackets for everyone on board. A few years back they changed the law, now children under the age of 13 have to have a life jacket anytime the boat is in motion,” Bobby Timmerman said.

Timmerman also says drinking while operating your boats is another safety hazard and he suggests that if you are planning to drink to have a sober backup driver. You can find all of these rules and safety tips on their website at http://www.gadnrle.com