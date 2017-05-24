Man impersonating police officer in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is impersonating a police officer.

The man pulled over a woman earlier this week. He was driving a black Dodge Charger with flashing police lights on it.

The incident happened Sunday on State Road 80, which is a very rural part of Burke County.

Obviously, it was a very scary situation for a woman driving by herself.

“It’s not something that any of us would want our wife or our daughter or our friend to be involved with,” Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said.

The man driving the Charger told the woman to slow down.

“A white male with shaggy, blonde hair. He was wearing shorts and t-shirt, which should certainly be an indicator that he might not be a police officer. He checked her license and told her to go on with her business. He sent her on her way,” Blanchard said.

Witnesses say the man’s vehicle had a paper tag on it, which is another red flag for investigators. All signs that the man isn’t a real police officer.

“In this particular case, nothing negative happened, but there are a lot of unknowns. Why did he do it? What’s going on? He’s definitely not a police officer. Was he looking to get information from her vehicle? From her driver’s license? For something in the future? Or was he just in the initial stages of seeing how a female would react to a traffic stop?,” Blanchard said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is obviously very concerned that someone may be pretending to be a police officer and pulling people over.

Deputies are now reminding everyone that most of the time, unmarked police cars don’t make traffic stops.

“The only time you’re going to be pulled over by an unmarked vehicle is where you know why you’re being pulled over. You are completely all over the road, you ran a red light and caused a wreck, you just robbed a bank,” Blanchard said.

But if you get pulled over by blue lights and you’re still not sure if the person is real law enforcement, there’s a way to find out.

“Go ahead and call 911 and say, hey, there are blue lights on behind me. I’m at… and give the location. They can instantly tell you whether or not that’s a real police officer behind you,” Blanchard said.

If you have any information about this crime or if you’ve seen the black Dodge Charger, please give the Burke County Sheriff’s Office a call at 706-554-2133.