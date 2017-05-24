More than 100 people gather at AU to remember Rowan Feldhaus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Friends gathered at Augusta University Monday night to honor the life of Rowan Feldhaus.

Feldhaus was a transgender man who made headlines for his fight against a local judge who refused to let him change his name. An appeals court eventually overturned the judge’s decision.

Feldhaus, 25, died last week from complications due to surgery. He is remembered as a friend and leader at Augusta University.

Monday night, more than 100 people came out to celebrate his life. It was a Harry Potter-themed gathering. Some people wore robes, and they all lifted up sparklers as a tribute to him.

“All of my life essentially I’ve known Rowan,” said Ethan Brown. “And watching his transition, and watching him grow through that has been one of the most benefiting experiences.”

His friends say Rowan would have hated the attention, but he deserved it.