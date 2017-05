(WJBF) – The MOX project at the Savannah River Site could be history if President Trump has his way.

The President submitted his budget proposal to congress this week.

In it, he calls for an end to the MOX project at SRS.

He is proposing a disposal of plutonium by a process called ‘dilute and dispose’.

He says that will save between $5 to 9 billion over the life of the project.