(WJBF) – There is a new champion of Dancing With the Stars.

NFL star Rashad Jennings won the coveted Mirror Ball last night.His partner is Emma Slater.

Coming in second place was retired Chicago Clubs catcher, David Ross.

Rounding out the top three is Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei.

This is the 24th season of the hit show.

Winners Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater will both appear on Good Morning America later this morning.