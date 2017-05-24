Search for missing Richmond County woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

31-year-old Crystal Nicole Johnson has not been seen since 11 pm on Monday.

She was last seen leaving her home on Forsythe Street after a verbal altercation with another resident at the home, Shavonn Williams.

Johnson is diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder.

She was last seen wearing a blue polka dotted shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information on her location, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.