Aiken County budget on hold, waiting on $4M refund from state for 2014 Ice Storm

By Published: Updated:

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – State lawmakers have yet to reimburse Aiken County for the Ice Storm and it’s leaving a big hold in this year’s budget.

The county had anticipated receiving $4 million dollars from the Winter Storm Pax fund.

However, that money is still hung-up in Columbia because the state hasn’t set its budget, which puts Aiken County’s fiscal year budget on hold.

“Aiken County is not doing anything, but asking for their fair share of the storm money that was supposed to come back to us,” Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

County council is still weighing its options to balance the shortfall, while they wait for a decision from the statehouse.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s