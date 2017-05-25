Aiken County budget on hold, waiting on $4M refund from state for 2014 Ice Storm

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – State lawmakers have yet to reimburse Aiken County for the Ice Storm and it’s leaving a big hold in this year’s budget.

The county had anticipated receiving $4 million dollars from the Winter Storm Pax fund.

However, that money is still hung-up in Columbia because the state hasn’t set its budget, which puts Aiken County’s fiscal year budget on hold.

“Aiken County is not doing anything, but asking for their fair share of the storm money that was supposed to come back to us,” Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

County council is still weighing its options to balance the shortfall, while they wait for a decision from the statehouse.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.