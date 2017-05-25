Allendale County Pastor wants community leaders to commit to changing failing schools

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A local pastor believes Allendale County’s historically failing grades are a direct representation of the community.

Terrance Thomas says part on the District’s instability is the constant change in leadership over the last 5 years.

He says every school and county leader needs to commit to changing the number of students failing to meet state standards.

“At some point we are going to have to define who is the leader, what is leading us, what are our standards, what is our vision and then, although they are in different ways, we will understand somebody has to lead us to get to this point.” The Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church Pastor told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Superintendent Leila Williams was put on administrative leave, with full pay and benefits earlier this year, while the Board reviewed the direction of the school system.

Dr. Secaida Howell was appointed as Interim Superintendent in March.

Howell previously served as the Bamberg County Superintendent.

