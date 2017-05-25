GDOT lane closures to come soon

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will soon return and close lanes around the state line of I-20 westbound.

According to the GDOT, two groups will finish the Augusta Canal Bridge repairs and try to complete the complete the concrete slab fixes just ahead of the Welcome Center entrance.

The slab work maybe longer and what is not complete will be finished by Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Memorial Day restrictions will begin Friday, May 26, 2017, and continue until early Tuesday morning.