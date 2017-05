AUGUSTA,GA (WJBF) It’s out with the old in Augusta’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The demolition of about 100 houses is now underway.

The site is being cleared to make room for a storm water retention pond to ease flooding in the area.

Last week commissioners rejected a plan to use inmates and city equipment to tear down the buildings, instead of paying private contractors.

Six million dollars was approved in SPLOST Seven for the Hyde Park project.