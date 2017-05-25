Official groundbreaking on Riverside Village finally happens

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The stadium is already taking shape, but Thursday, the ceremonial gold shovels hit the dirt.

“It’s really fitting. With all the twists and turns this project has taken over 5 years, to do a groundbreaking after the construction is going, I mean, that’s just appropriate. Today was really just a celebration,” Todd Glover said.

Hundreds of people showed up for the official groundbreaking ceremony, including the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants and the President of Minor League Baseball.

Everyone there to get an idea of what Riverside Village will look like.

“You can already see something amazing going on over here. When this thing is finally complete, as it starts coming out of the ground in the next couple of weeks, people start seeing the second level starting to go up and a real ballpark taking shape, it’s really going to blow people away,” Jeff Eiseman said.

And those involved with the project want to make sure everyone knows it’s not just a baseball stadium.

“We envision probably 6 or 7 fast-casual food concepts. We’ll probably have 4 table service restaurants, but all told, we’ll have about 55,000 square feet total of retail space,” Chris Schoen said.

But obviously, the baseball stadium is the biggest component of Riverside Village, and there’s more work to do. The GreenJackets are hoping when it’s finished, baseball fans will have an “experience” when they show up.

“Here you have covered concourses. You have a wraparound concourse that’s going to 360 degrees in any direction. Every part of the stadium that you’re walking through, you’re going to get a different vantage point of watching the game.”

The new GreenJackets stadium will officially open in April 2018.

Fans can keep up with its progress by visiting the new website, GreenJackets2018.com

You can also research ticket information on that site.