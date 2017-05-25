Rabid raccoon attacks South Augusta dog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials say that an area dog was recently attacked by a raccoon that has tested positive for rabies.

The incident occurred on May 18th near Plantation Road in Augusta.

Richmond County Animal Control immediately put the raccoon down after it was seen displaying signs of being rabid.

The Georgia Public Health Laboratory later confirmed that the animal tested positive for rabies.

The dog did not have a current rabies vaccination and will have to be put down, as well.

Residents in the area are cautioned to avoid any animals that show signs of violent behavior.

They also advise that you regularly vaccinate your pets against rabies.

For more information, visit Center for Disease Control and Prevention www.cdc.govncidod/dvrd/rabies