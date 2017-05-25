Riverside Village holds groundbreaking

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – On Thursday, the ceremony for the official groundbreaking ceremony at Riverside Village, the home of the Augusta GreenJacket’s new baseball stadium in North Augusta, kicked off.

Greenjacket fans can officially say goodbye to Lake Olmstead Stadium. Crews broke ground at the new $41million project that has been named Riverside Village.

During Thursdays ceremony they announced the launch of a brand website for those wanting to purchase tickets for the 2018 season. The site will include a virtual tour that will allow you to select your seats before the game.

Also there are some cool new features such as club level seating with suite options. As well as more food and drink vendors.

And unlike Lake Olmstead, there will be no more bench seating. The new seats will be much more comfortable with all new padding.

We sat down with Green Jacket President, Jeff Eiseman, who says he wants to offer fans an experience that goes beyond baseball.

“We have a wrap around concourse you’ll be able to walk around the ball park 360 degrees. We have a homerun porch that overlooks the river as well as the ball game that’s gonna be quite a popular destination out at the park we have huge LED displays and video displays that people are going to be blown away by. This is experience is going to be almost like a major baseball league experience than anything that Lake Olmstead offers.”

Officials say they’re on schedule with construction and that the stadium should be open at the start of the 2018 season.