Tanya Tripp, mother of missing teen, booked into Atlanta jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The mother of a 16-year-old Augusta teen has been booked into a metro Atlanta jail. Tanya Tripp, 35, is the mother of LaTania Carwell. Carwell disappeared April 17 when Tripp reported she left with her step-dad, Leon Tripp. Tanya Tripp is in Atlanta Detention Center facing charges of Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal. Her husband, Leon Tripp is in DeKalb County Jail facing Aggravated Stalking charges. LaTania Carwell is still missing. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.

