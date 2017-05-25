Tanya Tripp, mother of missing teen, booked into Atlanta jail

Published: Updated:
Tanya Tripp, 35, booked into Atlanta Detention Center.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The mother of a 16-year-old Augusta teen has been booked into a metro Atlanta jail.  Tanya Tripp, 35, is the mother of LaTania Carwell.  Carwell disappeared April 17 when Tripp reported she left with her step-dad, Leon Tripp.  Tanya Tripp is in Atlanta Detention Center facing charges of Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal.  Her husband, Leon Tripp is in DeKalb County Jail facing Aggravated Stalking charges. LaTania Carwell is still missing.  Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.

