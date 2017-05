AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF ) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. Friday night on Brandt Court NE.

One man was injured in the shooting and taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.