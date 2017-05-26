Another man arrested in connection to Manchester attack

ENGLAND (ABC NEWS) – Police in England arrested a man Friday morning in connection to Monday’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead, Greater Manchester Police announced.

“This morning (Friday 26 May 2017) we have arrested a man in the Moss Side area,” the police department tweeted. “The arrest is connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.”

Police confirmed that a total of ten people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack, perpetrated by suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Two people, a man and a woman, have since been released without charge, leaving eight men in custody for questioning, police said.

In addition to those killed, 116 people received medical treatment at local hospitals for wounds from the blast. The National Health Service said 75 people were hospitalized.