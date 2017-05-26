Another man arrested in connection to Manchester attack

By Published: Updated:
People hold a minute of silence in a square in central Manchester, England, Thursday, May 25, 2017, for the victims of the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

ENGLAND (ABC NEWS) – Police in England arrested a man Friday morning in connection to Monday’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead, Greater Manchester Police announced.

“This morning (Friday 26 May 2017) we have arrested a man in the Moss Side area,” the police department tweeted. “The arrest is connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.”

Police confirmed that a total of ten people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack, perpetrated by suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Two people, a man and a woman, have since been released without charge, leaving eight men in custody for questioning, police said.

In addition to those killed, 116 people received medical treatment at local hospitals for wounds from the blast. The National Health Service said 75 people were hospitalized.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s