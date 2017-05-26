Click it or ticket: Local law enforcement increase presence during holiday travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Planning to hit the road this Memorial day weekend? Well, you won’t be the only one. Law enforcement will be out in full force in an effort to keep you safe during the holiday weekend.

According to Georgia State patrol, 500 fatalities have occurred on roadways so far this year. The Click it or ticket campaign will look for distracted drivers and make sure drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts.

They will also have an increased presence on the roads in hopes of making drivers more aware of their surroundings.

Georgia state trooper Ben Rollins says they hope to prevent that number from increasing this year.

“It usually helps with fatalities and seat belt usage as well as speeding which is a factor. Folks get in a hurry to go somewhere and speed plus drinking plus no seat belt could equal death or serious injury to you or someone you know,” Rollins said.

The click it or ticket campaign will run through Tuesday. Deputies also suggest planning ahead for dangerous weather conditions and to give yourself enough time to get to where you’re going so you don’t have to speed.