Food stamp recipients are now dropped in 21 Ga. counties

GEORGIA (WJBF) – More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.

State figures released this week reveal that nearly 12,000 people were required to find work by April 1st in order to continue receiving food stamps.

62 percent were dropped after the deadline, whittling the number of recipients to just over 4,500.

State officials began enforcing the work mandate in 2016, and plan to expand work requirements to all 159 counties by 2019.