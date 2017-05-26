Food stamp recipients are now dropped in 21 Ga. counties

By Published: Updated:
Now Georgia plans to extend the work mandate for EBT cards from three counties to 24 across the state.
Now Georgia plans to extend the work mandate for EBT cards from three counties to 24 across the state.

GEORGIA (WJBF) – More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.

 

State figures released this week reveal that nearly 12,000 people were required to find work by April 1st in order to continue receiving food stamps.

 

62 percent were dropped after the deadline, whittling the number of recipients to just over 4,500.

 

State officials began enforcing the work mandate in 2016, and plan to expand work requirements to all 159 counties by 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s