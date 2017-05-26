Georgia’s university system to allow concealed weapons at tailgate sporting events

GEORGIA ( WJBF) – Georgia’s university system says campuses won’t provide gun storage facilities, or signs, when a new state law permitting concealed handguns takes effect this summer.

It also makes it clear that people will be able to carry concealed weapons during tailgates at sporting events.

You still won’t be able to carry a weapon into the event.

The law also says weapons are not allowed in student housing, faculty offices, or classes with enrolled high school students.

The new law takes effect July 1,2017.