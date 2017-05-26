Hero Grove, the often missed memorial

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Tree lined and grassy the median on Central Avenue is not a bad place to spend some time.

“I come down here every other day any way I never thought about it,” said Wallace Wash.

But think about this this about this does this median have a name?

“I do not know I never asked do you think it will have a name I just thought it would be Summerville because the whole thing is Summerville,” said Rachad Parks, who lives on Central Avenue

“I just know it as Central Avenue,” said Wallace.

“It’s called Hero Grove and it’s had that name for nearly a century you knew that right.

“I never heard of Hero Grove,” said Rachad.

In Augusta when you think of memorials and monuments one place you think of is Greene Street there’s quite a few there, but Hero Grove on Central Avenue can hold its own

There’s a marker a memorial to soldiers, sailors, and Marines of Richmond County and Augusta who gave their lives in the World War, that’s the WW I. that was going on in 1917 one hundred years ago, but still people aren’t familiar with Hero Grove

“If somebody would have told me and they had a plaque or something maybe it would have been better,” said Rachad.

“They actually do have a plaque done there,”

Here it is again, say it with me Hero Grove.

“Never seen it I run down there all the time never seen it,” said Rachad/.

Celebrating Memorial Day you should not forget Hero Grove, Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.