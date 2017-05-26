Man charged in Aiken County after 6 month long investigation

By Published:

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested after a six-month long drug investigation.

Aiken Public Safety narcotics investigators issued a search warrant for 40-year-old Cornelious Fredrick McKie’s residence Friday morning.

McKie was then arrested and booked into the  Aiken County Detention Center on nine charges.

  • Some of the charges McKie faces include:
    Trafficking Cocaine 
    Trafficking Crack Cocaine 
    Trafficking Ecstasy 
    Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana 3rd Offense 
    Four (4) charges of Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within the proximity of a school 
    Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

 

