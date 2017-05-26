Man charged in Aiken County after 6 month long investigation

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested after a six-month long drug investigation.
Aiken Public Safety narcotics investigators issued a search warrant for 40-year-old Cornelious Fredrick McKie’s residence Friday morning.
McKie was then arrested and booked into the Aiken County Detention Center on nine charges.
- Some of the charges McKie faces include:
Trafficking Cocaine
Trafficking Crack Cocaine
Trafficking Ecstasy
Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana 3rd Offense
Four (4) charges of Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within the proximity of a school
Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime