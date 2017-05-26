Patrons flock to Banjo-B-Que for music, barbeque competition

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- Bluegrass, barbeque, and beer is bringing patrons to the at Banjo-B-Que festival at Evans Towne Center Park this Memorial Day Weekend.

Some, like Kelly Hiner, came for the music.

“We came to see the Avett brothers,” she said.

She and her kids drove eight hours from Virginia to get here. Some others came from much farther, but for a different reason: the bar-b-que competition.

“I think we’ve got four of the top ten teams in the world here at this competition,” said contest representative Doug Reid.

It’s certified by a group called the Kansas City Barbeque Society. Reid says they will probably host more than 500 competitions worldwide this year. He also says there are 68 professional teams competing at Banjo-B-Que this year. The purse is $40,000.

But most teams, like Home Towns Smokin’ Butts, just enter for fun.

“We do this event every single year,” said Stephen Towns of Home Town Smokin’ Butts. “This one of our favorite events of the year.”

But it’s a lot of work. Towns says it costs about a $1,000 for each competition.

“We’ll put the pork butts and the brisket on about 8:00 tonight. And then they’ll smoke until about 6:30-7:00 tomorrow morning…and then we’ll get the ribs and the chicken ready.”

He says good BBQ dosen’t need a sauce.

Competitors and judges say the festival’s atmosphere and the music differentiates Banjo-B-Que from other barbeque competitions.

“It gets better and better every year,” Reid said. “But it dosen’t get any better than this contest, really.”