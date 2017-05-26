RCSO Offering Summer Class for Area Youth

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will host a “Youth Citizen’s Police Academy” in June.

It will give young people a chance to learn what deputies and investigators do, and will be taught as though it is being taught to a cadet.

The class runs from June 12th-June 16th.

Participants must be enrolled in  high school in Richmond County or have just graduated.

The class is also open to home school students.

If you’re interested in having your kids take part, call the Community Services Division at 706-261-0436 or e-mail Octavia Crawford at OCrawford@augustaga.gov

 

 

