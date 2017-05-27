Car crash in Barnwell kills driver, sends passenger to hospital

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – A car crash on Highway 125 killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

The coroner says 57-year-old Gary James Murphy was traveling with a passenger when he lost control of the car and crashed within the Savannah River Site boundaries.

Murphy and the passenger were both wearing seat belts.

The passenger has been transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

A toxicology will be performed on Murphy.

Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.