Colleton County woman arrested in Aiken County, wanted in connection to triple homicide

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A woman arrested in Aiken County, in connection to a triple homicide in the South Carolina low county has been denied bond.

19-year-old Lashay Aiken was arrested Thursday in Aiken County, she has since been transferred back to Colleton County.

A judge denied bond on Friday.

She is accused of driving the getaway car after a robbery turned into a shooting.

46-year old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller were killed.

A 9-year-old girl survived the shooting.

Aiken is charged with 3 counts of Accessory after the Fact of Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery and First Degree Burglary.