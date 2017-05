AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Soul improved to 4-0 with a 108-83 win over Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon.

Former Augusta Jaguar Breonna O’Conner led the Soul with 22 points, while Laney grad and former Baylor star Khadijiah Cave had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Soul return to action Sunday against the Georgia Stampede at 4:00 p.m. at Lucy C. Laney High School.