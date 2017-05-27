GreenJackets top Braves to snap five-game skid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The GreenJackets defeated the Rome Braves 1-0 to snap their five-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Domenic Mazza had five strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, and Kelvin Beltre hit a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the GreenJackets.

The final game of their four-game series is Sunday at 6:35 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With two outs, nobody on, and no score in the bottom of the eighth inning, Sandro Fabian hit a double off the wall in left center field. Kelvin Beltre followed with a single scoring Fabian. It turned out to be the only run of the game as the GreenJackets defeated the Rome Braves 1-0 at Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday night.

“I went to the plate with a plan,” said Beltre. “I was looking for my pitch and I was able to have that big hit tonight.”

The game was a pitcher’s duel with GreenJackets starter Domenic Mazza and Braves starter Bryse Wilson trading zeros. Mazza went seven innings and gave up no runs off of six hits and struck out five. Wilson struck out six batters and gave up five hits in six innings of shutout ball.

For the GreenJackets, Patrick Ruotolo pitched a scoreless eighth in relief to give the GreenJackets a chance to win. After Beltre’s big hit in the bottom of the inning, Ruotolo came back out for the ninth and closed out the victory.

“I feel like we gained a lot of confidence with tonight,” said Beltre. “We needed this game tonight and I am happy about it.”

The GreenJackets will be back in action Sunday night for the final game of their four game series with the Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm with the gates opening at 5:00pm. It is Mega Memorial Day Fireworks as part of Junior Jackets Kids Club Day presented by Associated Credit Union, EdVenture Kids Museum, Pediatric Partners of Augusta, Tum-E Yummies, and PDQ. Kids ages 12 and under will also be able to run the bases after the game. Before the game, kids will be able to play catch on the field with the players. There will also be a special Memorial Day Beer Festival on the Draft House Picnic Deck. For only $30, fans can get a ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat 90 minute buffet and beer tasting of 10+ varieties. This event has no group limit.

D.J. Myers (1-4, 3.72) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Jeremy Walker (1-3, 6.13) for the Braves.