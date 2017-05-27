Hundreds honor nation’s heroes at 20th annual Aiken Memorial Day Parade

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Children and families lined the streets wearing their red, white and blue at the annual Memorial Day parade in Aiken.

Hundreds gathered along Laurens Street to watch the floats go by.

People enjoyed music and thanked those who served in our nation’s military.

It’s the 20th year that the community has come together to honor fallen soldiers, and celebrate those who have returned from war.

“Aiken is not in the strictest sense a military town, but we sure are a patriotic town and here this community loves our service men and women,” Coordinator Leslie Hull-Ryde told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So this opportunity, this parade gives us a chance not only to pay tribute to those who have served but to say thank you to those who did serve and those who are continuing to serve”

The parade included veterans of World War II, Korea, and Iraq.

Patriotic music was also provided by the U.S. Army Signal Corps band from Fort Gordon.