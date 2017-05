Related Coverage AU says phishing scam prompted required password change for all students and employees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation into a phishing attack at Augusta University is complete.

The University says less than 1 percent of patients were impacted and letters have been sent to those affected.

The investigation found an unauthorized third-party accessed medical faculty email accounts in September of last year.

The firm in charge of a forensic analysis cannot say for certain that any patient information was actually compromised.