Child survives wild ride on water slide

DUBLIN, Ca. (ABC) – A 10-year-old boy’s plunge down a slide and onto the concrete on the opening day of a water park in California was caught on camera.

The “Emerald Plunge” features two tracks with 80 degree drops.

The video shows the boy shooting down the green slide, and as he gets near the bottom, he flies up over the edge and rolls onto the ground.

Park operators rushed to help the boy.

“He seems to be shook, but seems to be OK. He came right up and immediately went to the first aid room where he was assessed by staff,” Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith said.

The child suffered only scrapes and was briefly treated at a local hospital before being released.