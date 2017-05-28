Experts: The 19 best sunscreens to use on kids

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – Just in time for summer sunbathing season comes a new study that claims nearly three-quarters of all sunscreens don’t live up to their billing.

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has released its 11th annual Sunscreen Guide. Researchers used several criteria to test roughly 900 sunscreen and sun protection products. The 19 best-scoring products were:

Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+

All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30

All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50

Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35

Badger Baby Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30

Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby, SPF 30+

BurnOut KIDS Sunscreen, SPF 35

California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+

Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30

Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50

Sunology Natural Sunscreen Kids, SPF 50

Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40

ThinkSport Kids Sunscreen, SPF 50+

Tom’s of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30

As for the worst scoring sunscreens for kids? Click here.

Researchers also caution that sunscreen should be a last line of defense against the suns rays. They emphasize the importance of wearing reflective clothing, sunglasses and staying in the shade.

To read the complete study, click here.