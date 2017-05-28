Experts: The 19 best sunscreens to use on kids

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – Just in time for summer sunbathing season comes a new study that claims nearly three-quarters of all sunscreens don’t live up to their billing.
The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has released its 11th annual Sunscreen Guide. Researchers used several criteria to test roughly 900 sunscreen and sun protection products. The 19 best-scoring products were:
Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30
All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50
Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35
Badger Baby Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30
Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby, SPF 30+
BurnOut KIDS Sunscreen, SPF 35
California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+
Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30
Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50
Sunology Natural Sunscreen Kids, SPF 50
Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40
ThinkSport Kids Sunscreen, SPF 50+
Tom’s of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30
As for the worst scoring sunscreens for kids? Click here.
Researchers also caution that sunscreen should be a last line of defense against the suns rays. They emphasize the importance of wearing reflective clothing, sunglasses and staying in the shade.
To read the complete study, click here.