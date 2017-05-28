Portion of Peach Orchard Road closed due to crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – South Augusta drivers may want to find a new route to their destinations or make temporary plans. A portion of Peach Orchard Road is closed. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is working a serious crash there at Pepperridge Drive. An 18-wheeler knocked a traffic light pole affecting both north and south bound lanes. Traffic is being diverted at Phinizy Road and Tobacco Road. The Sheriff’s Office expects Peach Orchard Road to be blocked for several hours. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on when the road reopens.

