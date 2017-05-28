Soldier from Georgia killed in Syria

By Published:
Etienne Murphy (U.S. Army Special Operations Command)

ATLANTA (AP) – U.S. military officials say a soldier from Georgia has been killed in a vehicle crash in Syria.

The Department of Defense on Saturday said 22-year-old Spc. Etienne J. Murphy died of injuries sustained in a “vehicle rollover related incident” in Al-Hasakah, Syria, on Friday. No details were given.

The statement said Murphy was from Loganville, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield near the Georgia coast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s