Voters to decide on new state representative to fill District 84 seat Tuesday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday to fill the vacant District 84 State Representative seat.

The seat became vacant when Chris Corley resigned after being arrested in December on Domestic Violence charges.

Voters will decide between Republican candidate Ronnie Young, Democratic candidate Jennifer Lariscey and Constitution party candidate Lance Weaver.

The special election will be held on Tues., May 30, 2017.

