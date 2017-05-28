Why coins are placed on the graves of fallen soldiers

CANTON, OH (CNN) – Memorial Day honors those who served their country and made the ultimate sacrifice. If your observance takes you to a cemetery, you may notice coins placed on top of military tombstones.

There is a special meaning behind each one.

Photojournalist Ali Ghanbari of WJBF’s CNN affiliate WJW followed Col. Dave Taylor, a Vietnam veteran, as he visited a local military cemetery ahead of this Memorial Day. Col. Taylor explains the significance of each coin. Click on the video above to watch.