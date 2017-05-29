Investigators respond to deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road

By Published: Updated:
shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responding to the scene of a shooting at a home on the 4000 block of Deans Bridge Road on Monday.

Officials have declared it to be a homicide.

No word on the condition of the victim or the identity of any suspect as of yet.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they develop.

Deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s