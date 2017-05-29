Investigators respond to deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responding to the scene of a shooting at a home on the 4000 block of Deans Bridge Road on Monday.
Officials have declared it to be a homicide.
No word on the condition of the victim or the identity of any suspect as of yet.
Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they develop.
Deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road
Deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road x
