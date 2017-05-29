One dead in apparent shooting on Deans Bridge Road

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on Deans Bridge Road. The coroner identified the victim of James Robinson II, 34, of Augusta.

Deputies found him dead at a home on Deans Bridge Road Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

“It looks like this was a personal argument of some kind, so we’ll follow up on that part,” said Lt. Allan Rollins with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened. Although investigators believe this shooting an isolated incident, Richmond County has seen violent crime elsewhere.

“We have had some shootings,” Rollins said. “We’ve had some stuff that’s been going on. And as we set the summer initiatives, we’re trying to focus a little bit more.”

Exactly one week ago, a shooting on East Boundary Street in Augusta left one dead and three injured.

Rollins says part of the problem might actually be the weather.

“I believe you’ll see the statistics prove that it does start on the rise during the summertime,” Rollins said. “And you have a lot of people who are out that would ordinarily be inside. It’s hot. Tempers flare up a little bit. The fights get a little bit more our in the middle of the street.”

Stats from the Bureau of Justice Statistics show that aggravated assaults are highest in the summer.

Rollins says the sheriff’s office is also using data to pinpoint where violent crimes are likely to occur, but that couldn’t have saved Robinson’s life.

“We can use our intelligence division…can use computer stats to tell us where they’re going to occur,” Rollins said. “We can try and fight those. But unfortunately this isn’t one we could predict.”

The coroner says an autopsy will be scheduled for later this week.