Where is LaTania?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – LaTania Janell Carwell reportedly celebrated Easter Sunday 2017 with her mother, sister, stepfather and a friend of the family with a cookout before becoming a missing person media frenzy. Her mother, Tanya Tripp, told NewsChannel 6 during one of our first interviews on April 28, 2017 that around 1:30 a.m. her 38-year-old husband and 16-year-old daughter, LaTania, left the family’s home on the 3100 block of Tate Road to help a friend with car trouble in Clarks Hill, SC. Tripp told us that her husband, Leon Tripp, took their daughter, whom the family often calls Janell, because he needed her skills using the cell phone’s GPS. Leon Tripp also told her that he took Janell because Tanya was not feeling well.

“I got her because you’re sick and he said I didn’t want to bother you so I asked our daughter would she go and help me find Maurice,” Tripp said, adding that she had cancer and a few other illnesses.

Note: Tanya told me that she is living with brain cancer. She also told me that she had to attend treatments for her illness.

A police report from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office corroborates Tanya’s story, which means it’s the same story she told deputies when she called in her husband and daughter as missing.

Tanya Tripp made a case report with the sheriff’s office on Monday, April 17 around 8:50 p.m. The 35-year-old wife and mother said the two left home around 1:30 a.m. after Leon received a call from a friend named Maurice claiming he was broke down in Clarks Hill. He took LaTania because he didn’t want to ride alone, the report stated. Tanya told the deputies the same thing she told me, that she spoke with Leon and LaTania by cell phone a short while after the two left. The report stated that was around 2:00 a.m. She told us more though. She said she called Leon after her youngest daughter said Janell is gone. She claimed both heard the door slam. After making the call, she said before she could complete the sentence asking where Janell is, Leon broke in to say before you say anything I took Janell because you know I don’t know how to work these cell phones. Tanya agreed. She even added that Leon passed the phone to Janell and she told her she loved her. That is the last time Tanya told me she remembers speaking with her daughter.

Note: Tanya told me that Leon took her phone and left his phone with her. She also stated that the phones Leon and LaTania had were missing and that she had her phone’s number ported to a new phone because that was the only number her daughter had to call her.

We spoke with LaTania’s uncle, Charles Carwell too.

Carwell is Tanya Tripp’s brother and he said he isn’t sold on the reason why Janell and her stepdad left.

“It’s almost as if it was premeditated because this girl goes missing on her 16th birthday. How she was brought out the house just doesn’t sit well with me.”

On April 20, Tanya Tripp reported her 1990 GMC Sierra C1500 white pick up truck was either with her husband and daughter or stolen. That truck was found April 26 about a mile from the home on Old McDuffie Road. That truck was back in Tanya Tripp’s possession during our next interview.

On May 1, a dramatic shift happened in the case. A kidnapping warrant was issued for Leon Tripp.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Tanya Tripp for a second time on May 2. In that story, we dug deeper into the night of the pair’s disappearance. However, Tripp was not on board with investigators.

“In my heart, in my mind I feel like he didn’t kidnap our daughter,” Tonya Tripp said of the incident.

At this point, national media began talking about the missing teen’s case. Talk shows such as The Michael Baisden Show and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show were all interested in where LaTania might be and shared her story.

NewsChannel 6 noted that many people following the case believed LaTania may have been in a relationship with her stepfather. We brought up that hypothetical synopsis to Tanya and she quickly shut it down.

“Really,” Mrs. Tripp stated in disbelief. “He married to all this prettiness and he gon run away with our daughter? Come on now. That’s stupid!”

After speaking with LaTania’s uncle Charles Carwell, as I often do to stay abreast of the case and let him know I have not given up as a reporter, he shared that he received a tip that someone had seen his niece. I drove to the area where she was allegedly seen and reported it during the May 2 story.

A tipster contacted the Carwell family stating they saw Janell just two days after she left with her stepfather. They said they saw her in Clearwater, SC, off Belvedere – Clearwater Rd. between Lakeview Drive and Irene Street. It was about 1:30 in the morning and she was wearing a backpack, but when they asked Janell if she needed a ride she said no because she needed to meet someone.

I have also been in constant contact with the investigator and he informed me that he had not received the same tip.

Leon Tripp was actually caught on camera.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators stated in a wanted poster that Leon Tripp was spotted at a Stop N Shop Grocery on Lee St. SW in Atlanta four days after he left his Augusta home. Janell, which is the name family called her, was not with him, though it’s believed both are in Atlanta.

What we did uncover after giving this story airtime again was Leon Tripp’s extensive criminal history.

Leon Tripp’s Criminal Past

Tripp’s lengthy criminal history stretches back to 2001 in various Georgia counties. His charges include Cruelty to Children in the third degree, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Battery.

I spoke with Tanya Tripp about her relationship with Leon Tripp, before she became Mrs. Tripp. She informed me that the two met when they were teens initially. She said they reconnected when he was behind bars and became pen pals. She said after a series of conversations, the sparks began to fly and the two married in 2011. She stated he was released on parole in 2015 and moved in with her, her children and mother in Augusta.

My mom met him and if you met her, you will know she’s like a snoop out, hound dog. She will tell you, he ain’t no good. She fell in love with him too,” said Tripp whose mother is now deceased.

Note: Tanya Tripp’s mom, Faye Carwell, passed away in January of 2017.

Tanya still believed at this point her husband did not kidnap their daughter. She told me Leon was the only father LaTania and her younger daughter knew and that their biological father was from Texas and deceased.

I corroborated her story with her brother. He though LaTania’s biological father was still in Texas, but stated I should listen to Tanya because he was not sure. He did, however, state that the timeline for when his sister met Leon seemed a bit off. He said they were in Texas as teens, so she could have not me Leon until much later in life. Tanya added that LaTania’s biological, paternal grandmother and the rest of the family were all deceased.

Another bit of information that changed the story was that the investigator informed me that the story about meeting Maurice to help him with car trouble in Clarks Hills was not true.

Prayers for LaTania

The next story NewsChannel 6 aired about the disappearance of LaTania was on May 7. I actually came in on my day off to head to Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, off Sand Bar Ferry Road in Augusta, where a prayer vigil for LaTania Janell Carwell was held. It is her home church.

We had the opportunity to speak with Tanya Tripp again after her pastor spoke and the congregation lifted her up in prayer.

“We empathize with her,” Pastor William Blount said. “We have compassion for her and I think she needed to feel that in a more tangible way.”

Tripp sat down to talk with us and give a plea to her daughter just in case she was watching.

“Mommy loves you baby and if you can get to a phone, call me. Let me know where you are and I will come get you personally. I promise you I would come get you,” she stated passionately in tears.

Arrests

Probably the most thrilling time and saddest time of the case happened Tuesday, May 23. The Tripps were arrested, but there was still no LaTania.

The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Leon Tripp at a business in DeKalb County, Ga that Tuesday morning. He was charged with aggravated stalking, although we are not sure who he was stalking. He was detained in DeKalb County jail.

We spoke with Uncle Charles again shortly after Leon’s arrest. He told me the arrest was only half of the story and the other half was bringing LaTania home.

“At this point, I would think that if he is caught in Atlanta she would be in the Atlanta area also,” he said. “I wouldn’t think she would be around here and just stay away like that. That would make no sense. It’s possible, but unlikely I think at this point.”

A few hours later, Leon’s wife was behind bars too and charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal. Investigators found out she had been in contact with Leon and that she had moved from her Augusta home to live with him in Atlanta. She was booked in the the Atlanta Detention Center.

Note: We did not speak with Charles Carwell on the record about his sister’s arrest as to not muddy the waters and keep the focus on finding LaTania.

No really, where is LaTania?

Despite Leon and Tanya being in police custody, LaTania was still missing. Meanwhile, less than 24 hours after Leon was arrested, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sent the Crime Scene Unit to the Tate Road home, which had become a neighborhood eyesore due to an eviction on Monday, May 22. All of the family’s items inside the home were strewn about the lawn. Inside, the Criminal Investigations Division worked with the windows covered to find evidence.

The same day, a company had come to clear the items from the front yard. There was no word on what was found inside the home.

We reported the activity at the home on our late shows. We also aired an interview with Cathy Rhodes, the founder of Bring Our Missing Home Inc. Rhodes runs a local non-profit organization with a national reach to help missing and exploited children. She disclosed that her organization has been working closely with investigators to help find LaTania.

“No tips. No leads. Nothing,” Cathy Rhodes said of the case she’s been working on since just a few days after the teen’s disappearance.

Rhodes created a flyer that she said would be distributed statewide to places such as businesses to help find the teen. It displays a $1,000 reward.

Tanya Trip returns to Richmond County, Leon Tripp remains in Atlanta. Where is LaTania?

Friday, May 26, Tanya Tripp was booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Richmond County. Leon Tripp was moved from DeKalb County to Fulton County where he went to jail court. He remains there without bond until his next appearance on June 1.

According to investigators, the parents are not talking about where their daughter is located. However, rumors and theories about where she is and what happened are flying around social media. Facebook groups and blogs are popping up with everyday people concerned about where LaTania is and how she can be brought home. One group, called Help Find LaTania Carwell, was started by two women who live out of town, but are passionate about finding LaTania. It’s a good source for support, possible leads and weeding out information that really does not make sense with this bizarre case.

I received many tips on this teen’s whereabouts and mostly all of them are reported to the investigator on the case.

I wanted to do a story the focuses more on where LaTania was last seen. Getting that information was difficult, but the Richmond County Board of Education spokesman was able to confirm that LaTania did not arrive to school on April 17, which was her birthday. Her last day at school was the week prior.

Tanya, Leon and LaTania all have what appears to be Facebook pages. LaTania’s current page has her listed with the last name of her stepfather instead of her mother’s maiden name.

LaTania also has SnapChat and Instagram pages. I requested her on both, but she has not updated any accounts.

Blogger: Renetta DuBose

Contributing story writers: Katherine Wideman, Mike Lepp, Devin Johnson

Photojournalists: Renetta DuBose, Mark Gaskins