LAKE KEOWEE, SC (WSPA) – SC Department of Natural Resources says four people were hurt after one of their officers collided with a pontoon boat.

They say it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

The pontoon boat was carrying 4 people.

The officer and 1 person from the pontoon boat were ejected.

3 people from the pontoon and the officer went to the hospital to get checked out.

SCDNR says it didn’t appear that any had life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still be investigated.