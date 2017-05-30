A tiger kills a zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England

ENGLAND (ABC NEWS) – A tiger killed a female zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England on Monday, according to Cambridgeshire police.

The zookeeper, who has not been identified, died after the tiger entered an enclosure with her.

The zoo was evacuated, though police confirmed that the animal did not escape its enclosure.

Update Hamerton Zoo Park: A keeper sadly died when a tiger entered the enclosure with her. At no point did the tiger escape from enclosure.

1:34 PM – 29 May 2017
An investigation is underway. The zoo said it will remain closed for the day and release a statement shortly, according to the BBC.

