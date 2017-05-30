Cause of sink hole may never be known

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)The cause of that sink hole on Central Avenue last week may never be known.

Crews are just starting repairs on the large hole that swallowed a garbage truck Thursday.

Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier says a storm water line and sanitary sewer were in the area of the cave in and both were damaged, so it’s not known which one could have caused the problem.

“One of those two pipes had a defect in it I don’t think we’ll ever know we’re putting it back together soon,” said Wiedmeier,

Any concerns that another came in could happen?

“I don’t think so that was kind of a unique situation,” said Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier says the hope is to have the repair made so a portion of Central Avenue can re-open by the end of the week.